Woman in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:53 PM August 15, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM August 15, 2022
A woman aged in her 70s has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in east Suffolk at the weekend.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance was called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Up on the B1353 in Thropeness, near Aldeburgh, at about 4am on Saturday.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where she later died. 

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out by police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have seen the vehicle around the time of the crash. 

Anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle that was in the area is being asked to review the footage. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team Unit at Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/51872/22.

