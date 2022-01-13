Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk
Published: 10:27 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM January 13, 2022
A woman has died after a car crashed into a tree near Beccles in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called to School Road, near Top Road, shortly before 2am today.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta - a woman in her 20s - died at the scene.
Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were in attendance.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 17 of January 13.
