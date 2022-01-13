News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:27 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM January 13, 2022
The crash happened in Ringsfield, near Beccles

The crash happened in Ringsfield, near Beccles - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A woman has died after a car crashed into a tree near Beccles in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to School Road, near Top Road, shortly before 2am today.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta - a woman in her 20s - died at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene, Suffolk police said

The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene, Suffolk police said - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were in attendance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 17 of January 13.

person