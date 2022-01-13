Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk

The crash happened in Ringsfield, near Beccles - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A woman has died after a car crashed into a tree near Beccles in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to School Road, near Top Road, shortly before 2am today.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta - a woman in her 20s - died at the scene.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were in attendance.

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in #Ringsfield in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 17 of January 13.

