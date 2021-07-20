News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 20mph zone moving forward

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM July 20, 2021   
Burkitt Road

Plans to create a 20mph zone in Woodbridge could soon become a reality - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Long-running plans to create a 20mph zone in large parts of Woodbridge have taken a step forward after 20 years. 

It has long been hoped that the town would be able to see its speed limit reduced in many places due to concerns about roads becoming 'rat runs' and safety concerns for school children.

Now plans are moving forward following a meeting between designers, Suffolk County councillor Caroline Page and Woodbridge Town Council.

It's hoped that the works could be completed in 2023 although some elements could be finished sooner. 

Local resident Isla McMillan of Woodbridge with son Torin aged 2 is launching a petition against bu

Isla McMillan said it disappointing that families would have to wait until 2023 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Earlier this year a campaign was set up to try and improve the current situation on Burkitt Road in the town following concerns from parents due to its proximity to local schools. 

A petition calling for change was set up by Woodbridge mum Isla McMillan and has attracted over 500 signatures. 

Ms McMillan said she was pleased things were moving forward but was concerned by the timings.  

"We wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the scheme for Woodbridge," said Ms McMillan. 

"It will be beneficial for all sorts of people not just parents and children."

Ms McMillan said Burkitt Road remained dangerous. 

"I've met parents who live in central Woodbridge who have started driving because walking is too scary," she said.

Cllr Caroline Page described the difference in parking charges as "discriminatory". Picture: SARAH L

Suffolk County councillor for Woodbridge Caroline Page - Credit: Archant

County councillor and member of Woodbridge Town Council, Caroline Page has been spearheading the effort for the zone in more recent years. 

"It's very close to my heart," said Ms Page. 

“This scheme will bring much wanted improvements in safety for our residents and visitors. It will also deter unwanted through traffic, improve air quality and provide better routes for HGV’s requiring access.

"Traffic calming outside the Riverside Theatre will better link the town with the waterfront and overall I expect to see more people being confident to walk or cycle around the town with all the benefits that brings”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “Plans to introduce 20mph limits across most parts of Woodbridge have taken a step forward. 

“Last week Suffolk County Council commissioned its in-house design team to carry out preliminary work that will shape up the extent of the scheme and what measures would be put in place.”


Suffolk County Council
Suffolk Highways
Woodbridge News

