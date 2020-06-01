Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot
PUBLISHED: 14:21 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 01 June 2020
Travellers have pitched up in a car park near a beauty spot in Felixstowe.
Suffolk police said they are aware of a traveller presence at the Grove Road car park close to the Grove woodland area in the north of the town.
The travellers have moved onto the site despite measures enforced by East Suffolk Council being implemented to prevent large vehicles entering, such as height barriers following a string of similar incidents over the years.
A police spokesman said: “Police are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers at the Grove Road car park in Felixstowe.
“Officers are regularly attending and have been positively engaging with the group.
“The local authority are also aware and will be visiting the site later today.”
