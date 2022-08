Travellers pitch up on playing field near Sudbury

A number of travellers have pitched up on a playing field near Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers have pitched up on a playing field near Sudbury.

About seven vans were spotted on land near The Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard on Friday morning.

Around seven caravans were spotted on the field near Stevenson Approach - Credit: Archant

It is not known when the caravans arrived in Great Cornard.

The caravans are pitched up near the play area in the field.

It comes after a number of travellers pitched up in a field near Sudbury Health Centre earlier this week.

The caravans are pitched up on the field near the play area near the Stevenson Centre - Credit: Archant

The arrival also comes after several caravans were spotted in Chantry Park in Ipswich on Wednesday.

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre.