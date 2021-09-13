'She was a beautiful soul': Heartfelt tribute to murdered mum of three

Published: 11:15 AM September 13, 2021

The family of a mum of three from Essex who was murdered earlier this year have described her as "the heart and soul of the family".

Michelle Cooper, 40, was assaulted in Beach Way, Jaywick, on the evening of April 23 and sadly died in hospital two days later.

Now, on the day of her funeral her family have paid tribute to her, saying: “Michelle loved and was loved. Her kindness shone out around her and she lit up everyone’s life.

“She was a beautiful soul, selfless and always looking out for others.”

Her mum, Tess, said: “Her children meant the world to her and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. They had the very best of her, her love and laughter.

“As a daughter and mum, Michelle cannot be replaced.

“We will always hold her close.”

Michelle, who was from Clacton, leaves behind three children — two girls aged 12 and 18, and a 14-year-old boy.

Michelle's mum has said today will be an "emotional day" as her grandchildren prepare for their mothers funeral.

Michelle was an accomplished sports competitor, winning silver medals at judo, trophies for kickboxing and was a personal trainer.

She was also a qualified lifeguard who once saved a young person's life when they got into difficulty at a holiday park swimming pool.

Michelle had a love for the outdoors which saw her often tending her garden, and spending plenty of time at the beach.

She was her parents, Tess and David's last surviving child, having lost her brothers Sean and Darren.

They added: "We will always remember Michelle as the beautiful person she was, inside and out.”

The four defendants in the case are set for trial on November 29 at Chelmsford Crown Court.