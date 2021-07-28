News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Double nomination joy 'a shot in the arm' for gastropub

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:08 PM July 28, 2021   
The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

The Unruly Pig is celebrating after receiving two award nominations - Credit: Tim Bowden

A popular Suffolk restaurant has received two nominations in the finals of a prestigious national competition. 

The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, is up for two awards at the Great British Pub Awards. 

Chef Dave Wall is nominated in the Best Chef category and the pub itself is nominated in the Best Food category. 

The nominations come only days after the pub had to close due to a positive Covid test from staff member.  

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig

Brendan Padfield said the news was a real shot in the arm - Credit: CLAUDIA GANNON

Owner Brendan Padfield said that news of the nomination was just what the business needed following a difficult few days. 

"This is fabulous news at an incredibly difficult time for the hospitality industry," said Mr Padfield. 

"We have our own shot in the arm.

"To have been nominated as a finalist in one category is an honour. We couldn't quite believe we have been nominated nationally in two categories."

The restaurant is no stranger to awards ceremonies, having been nominated for, and won a host of titles in recent years. 

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON

Dave Wall is nominated for best chef - Credit: CLAUDIA GANNON

"It says so much for the hard work and dedication of the whole team, particularly the kitchen team," said Mr Padfield. 

"It's simply wonderful."

The Unruly Pig is set to re-open its doors on Saturday.

