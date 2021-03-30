Published: 6:17 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 6:53 PM March 30, 2021

Kids cooling off in the sea in Felixstowe as temperatures soared. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With temperatures rising and lockdown restrictions eased, many ventured out to the Suffolk coast to make the most of the sun today.

Seafronts were busy with walkers and people looking to enjoy some time on the beach, with some cooling down with a dip in the sea or eating an ice cream.

Reka, Klara, Bente and Bogi enjoy an ice cream in Felixstowe on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With the "stay at home" order replaced with a message to minimise travel, many headed out to the beaches to enjoy the warm weather.

Some families kicked-off the start of the Easter Holidays with a trip to Felixstowe.

Beach goers headed to Felixstowe to make the most of the warm weather. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The warm weather will be felt again on Wednesday, but by the end of the week it could be all change.

A spokesperson for Weatherquest said: "The warmest temperature across Suffolk and Essex came at Santon Downham with highs of 21.9C.

"Cooler weather could be felt at the coasts with the coastal breeze. Some coastal areas saw highs of 16-17C.

Beach goers making the most of the sunshine in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It is going to be warm again tomorrow with temperatures possibly reaching around 22C on Wednesday afternoon.

"After tomorrow it is going to be a lot cooler, so temperatures by Thursday we may only see highs of 13C.

"But on Friday temperatures will drop to 9C with a lot more cloud coming from the North East and turning a lot cooler."