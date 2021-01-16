News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos from Suffolk and north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:36 PM January 16, 2021   
Snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Snowfall brought a touch of magic to Suffolk and north Essex today.

Youngsters building a snowman in Kesgrave

Youngsters building a snowman in Kesgrave - Credit: Sam Mace

Here are 21 of our favourite photos of a snowy Saturday around the area, showing people of all ages having fun during their daily exercise - but not forgetting social distancing.

Borley Green at Woolpit in the snow

Borley Green at Woolpit in the snow - Credit: Charlotte Baker

Children enjoyed sledging on the slopes in parks and gardens - and also managed to build some impressive snowmen.

Children building a snowman in Chantry Park in Ipswich

Building a snowman in Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Campbell

For some young children, it was the first time they had ever seen the white stuff. 

Sledging on Rushmere golf course

Leo Blanchard having fun in the snow on Rushmere golf course - Credit: Sophie Barber

And it was also a first for some young dogs and puppies, who looked a little bewildered as they found themselves walking through snow.

Brian the puppy enjoying his first snow in Thorndon

Brian the puppy enjoying his first snow in Thorndon - Credit: Matthew Harper

The area woke up to snow after the Met Office had earlier issued an amber weather warning,  with forecasters expecting up to 10cm to fall in parts of East Anglia.

Snowy scenes from Martlesham Heath

Snowy scenes from Martlesham Heath - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Later in the day, though, the snow was starting to melt in some areas, and, with maximum temperatures of 4C to 5C forecast over the weekend, the snowmen may not be around for too much longer.

Eliza and Rosa Storey enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Eliza and Rosa Storey enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Snowy scenes from Martlesham Heath

Snowy scenes from Martlesham Heath - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Snow in Christchurch Park

Snow in Christchurch Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Families headed to the slopes in Christchurch Park to do some sledging.

Families headed to the slopes in Christchurch Park to do some sledging - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Holywells Park, Ipswich, in the snow

Holywells Park, Ipswich, in the snow - Credit: Jamie Storer

Enjoying the snow in Brantham

Enjoying the snow in Brantham - Credit: Aimee Louis

Joggers brave the snow in Ipswich

Joggers brave the snow in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Christchurch Park in Ipswich in heavy snowfall

Christchurch Park in Ipswich turned into a picture postcard scene as heavy snowfall arrived - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Snow at Seckford Hall, Woodbridge

Snow at Seckford Hall, Woodbridge - Credit: Adam Thorpe

A dog in the snow in Stowmarket

A dog in the snow in Stowmarket - Credit: Karen Harper

Snowman fun at Cotton in mid Suffolk 

Snowman fun at Cotton in mid Suffolk - Credit: Lauran Collins

Building a snowman in Hadleigh

Building a snowman in Hadleigh - Credit: Geraldine Suckling

Snow in Colchester

Snow in Colchester today - Credit: Cassie Paige

A dog in the snow at Landseer Park in Ipswich

A dog in the snow at Landseer Park in Ipswich - Credit: Laura Cooledge



Suffolk

