Gallery
Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos from Suffolk and north Essex
- Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant
Snowfall brought a touch of magic to Suffolk and north Essex today.
Here are 21 of our favourite photos of a snowy Saturday around the area, showing people of all ages having fun during their daily exercise - but not forgetting social distancing.
Children enjoyed sledging on the slopes in parks and gardens - and also managed to build some impressive snowmen.
For some young children, it was the first time they had ever seen the white stuff.
And it was also a first for some young dogs and puppies, who looked a little bewildered as they found themselves walking through snow.
The area woke up to snow after the Met Office had earlier issued an amber weather warning, with forecasters expecting up to 10cm to fall in parts of East Anglia.
Later in the day, though, the snow was starting to melt in some areas, and, with maximum temperatures of 4C to 5C forecast over the weekend, the snowmen may not be around for too much longer.
Most Read
- 1 Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
- 2 Coronavirus infection rates drop in every district
- 3 Body found in search for missing man
- 4 Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded
- 5 Ipswich Town turn down League One rivals' Donacien bid
- 6 Analysis: Is lockdown finally working in Suffolk?
- 7 A140 closed after lorry jackknifes in snow
- 8 Matchday Recap: Blues claim three points from scrappy affair
- 9 Snow falls in Suffolk and north Essex
- 10 Lambert on calls for him to be sacked and reports of a 'mutiny'