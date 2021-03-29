Sunny weather could hit 19C today as lockdown is eased

Published: 8:41 AM March 29, 2021

Sunny weather is set for Suffolk and Essex today as lockdown restrictions are eased slightly.

The Met Office has said that it will be cloudy in the morning turning warm by the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Many families may wish to take advantage of the sun to meet up outside with two households or groups no bigger than six in line with the latest Covid-19 rules. Today is also the start of the Easter school holidays.

But Suffolk police, the county council and the government have urged people to Stay Local as the 'Stay at Home' guidance ends.

Suffolk police told the public to ask themselves if a journey is "necessary" and to apply "common sense" when travelling.

The government has said people should now stick to its new slogan of Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air as restrictions ease and continue to work from home where possible.

The ‘stay at home’ rule will end on 29 March but many restrictions will remain in place.

🌼Continue to work from home.

🌼Outdoor sports facilities will reopen.

🌼Outdoor gatherings (private gardens) of either 6 people or 2 households will also be allowed https://t.co/0aoLFFJuFi pic.twitter.com/9LGHUynFcL — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) March 26, 2021

The warm weather, expected to last until Wednesday, will also mean people can take advantage of the reopening of outdoor sports.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 11C on Thursday and fall to 9C on Friday and Saturday.