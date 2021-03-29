Sunny weather could hit 19C today as lockdown is eased
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Sunny weather is set for Suffolk and Essex today as lockdown restrictions are eased slightly.
The Met Office has said that it will be cloudy in the morning turning warm by the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 19C.
Many families may wish to take advantage of the sun to meet up outside with two households or groups no bigger than six in line with the latest Covid-19 rules. Today is also the start of the Easter school holidays.
But Suffolk police, the county council and the government have urged people to Stay Local as the 'Stay at Home' guidance ends.
Suffolk police told the public to ask themselves if a journey is "necessary" and to apply "common sense" when travelling.
The government has said people should now stick to its new slogan of Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air as restrictions ease and continue to work from home where possible.
The warm weather, expected to last until Wednesday, will also mean people can take advantage of the reopening of outdoor sports.
You may also want to watch:
Temperatures are expected to drop to 11C on Thursday and fall to 9C on Friday and Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
- 3 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
- 4 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
- 5 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
- 6 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- 7 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan
- 9 'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless draw at Wigan and Vincent-Young injury
- 10 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out