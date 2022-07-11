Met Office issues 'extreme heat' warning for Suffolk

An "extreme heat" warning has been issued by the Met Office for Suffolk and most parts of the UK.

The warning, which has been put in place for this coming Sunday, is due to the possibility of "exceptionally high temperatures" that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The current forecast for next Sunday is between 36C and 37C – though forecasters will have a clearer idea of how hot it will be over the coming days.

The highest ever temperature in the UK was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

But Chris Bell, from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said experts will be "watching closely" next Sunday in case the conditions exceed that.

According to the Met Office, population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️



This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈



Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only and people should seek guidance from 111 for non-emergency health advice.

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required and there is an increased risk of water safety incidents with more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk County Council’s director of public health, said: “We want people to enjoy the good weather, but also give some thought as to how they are going to keep themselves and others safe this summer.

“A heatwave can have a greater effect on babies and young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, so please make sure that you check in on anyone you know who falls under these categories.

“It can also lead to heatstroke or exhaustion even for people who are usually fit and healthy, so it’s really important for everyone to look after themselves in high temperatures by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, and applying sunscreen and wearing a hat if going out in the heat.

“Those trying to stay cool should also avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day, wear light and loose-fitting cotton clothes, and take a bottle of water with them if out and about."