Flood alerts issued for parts of Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:34 AM September 16, 2022
A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Suffolk

A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Suffolk today as tides are expected to be higher than usual. 

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the harbourside in Southwold and Beccles Quay. 

According to the alert high tides are expected to hit between 1pm and 3pm today (September 16). 

According to the warning tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during the spring tides. 

It comes after flood alerts were put in place for Southwold and Lowestoft earlier this week. 

People are being urged to take extra care when using coastal roads and footpaths.


