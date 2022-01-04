Updated
Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides
Published: 8:23 AM January 4, 2022
Updated: 9:13 AM January 4, 2022
Flood warnings are in place in Suffolk as tide levels are expected to be higher than normal.
The Environment Agency has issued alerts from Lowestoft to the Deben estuary, including Felixstowe and Woodbridge, for between 9.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday.
A more severe flood warning is also in place at Felixstowe Ferry and near Woodbridge for between 10.45am and 2.45pm, meaning homes and businesses could be flooded.
The Environment Agency has said tide levels are also expected to be high on Wednesday morning, meaning more flood alerts could be issued.
A number of flood alerts were issued in Suffolk towards the end of 2021, with Southwold Harbour among the many areas submerged underwater.