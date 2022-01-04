Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides

Updated

Southwold Harbour is one of the many places in Suffolk that is regularly flooded - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood warnings are in place in Suffolk as tide levels are expected to be higher than normal.

The Environment Agency has issued alerts from Lowestoft to the Deben estuary, including Felixstowe and Woodbridge, for between 9.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday.

A more severe flood warning is also in place at Felixstowe Ferry and near Woodbridge for between 10.45am and 2.45pm, meaning homes and businesses could be flooded.

Make it your aim to know what to do in a flood to keep yourself and the things you love safe.



Over 5 million UK homes are at risk of flooding. Don't assume it won't happen to you.



👉 Learn what to do in a flood: https://t.co/HHnRiS5dXe#PrepareActSurvive #FloodActionWeek pic.twitter.com/cDOZLZac6Y — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) January 3, 2022

The Environment Agency has said tide levels are also expected to be high on Wednesday morning, meaning more flood alerts could be issued.

A number of flood alerts were issued in Suffolk towards the end of 2021, with Southwold Harbour among the many areas submerged underwater.