Gallery
Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
- Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams
Flooding has swamped parts of Suffolk as higher than average tides hit the county's coast.
A flood warning was issued for Southwold, Woodbridge and Felixstowe on Thursday morning as water levels were expected to be higher than average.
Pictures taken by staff at the Harbour Inn pub, on Southwold Harbour, revealed the extent of the flooding on the banks of the River Blyth.
The pub previously announced it would be closed on Thursday in anticipation of the flooding.
The nearby Mrs T's fish and chip shop has also been forced to close as the owners shared a video of the floodwater on its Facebook page.
Water levels were also high in Felixstowe, with boats still out in the water despite the choppy conditions.
An Environment Agency spokesman confirmed Ipswich's flood barrier was not going to be needed, but said it had successfully been tested.
The complete list of flood alerts and warnings is here.
