News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Gallery

Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:48 PM October 21, 2021    Updated: 2:25 PM October 21, 2021
Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town

Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

Flooding has swamped parts of Suffolk as higher than average tides hit the county's coast.

A flood warning was issued for Southwold, Woodbridge and Felixstowe on Thursday morning as water levels were expected to be higher than average.

A flood warning was issued in Felixstowe by the Environment Agency

A flood warning was issued in Felixstowe by the Environment Agency - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pictures taken by staff at the Harbour Inn pub, on Southwold Harbour, revealed the extent of the flooding on the banks of the River Blyth.

Flood warnings were issued in Southwold, Felixstowe, Woodbridge and Ipswich

Flood warnings were issued in Southwold, Felixstowe, Woodbridge and Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The pub previously announced it would be closed on Thursday in anticipation of the flooding.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for Southwold for Thursday

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for Southwold for Thursday - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

The nearby Mrs T's fish and chip shop has also been forced to close as the owners shared a video of the floodwater on its Facebook page.

Water levels were also high in Felixstowe, with boats still out in the water despite the choppy conditions.

An Environment Agency spokesman confirmed Ipswich's flood barrier was not going to be needed, but said it had successfully been tested.  

The complete list of flood alerts and warnings is here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  2. 2 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  3. 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
  3. 6 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  4. 7 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
  5. 8 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
  6. 9 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  7. 10 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
Flooding
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person