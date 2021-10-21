Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast

Gallery

Published: 1:48 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 2:25 PM October 21, 2021

Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

Flooding has swamped parts of Suffolk as higher than average tides hit the county's coast.

A flood warning was issued for Southwold, Woodbridge and Felixstowe on Thursday morning as water levels were expected to be higher than average.

A flood warning was issued in Felixstowe by the Environment Agency - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pictures taken by staff at the Harbour Inn pub, on Southwold Harbour, revealed the extent of the flooding on the banks of the River Blyth.

Flood warnings were issued in Southwold, Felixstowe, Woodbridge and Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The pub previously announced it would be closed on Thursday in anticipation of the flooding.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for Southwold for Thursday - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

The nearby Mrs T's fish and chip shop has also been forced to close as the owners shared a video of the floodwater on its Facebook page.

Water levels were also high in Felixstowe, with boats still out in the water despite the choppy conditions.

An Environment Agency spokesman confirmed Ipswich's flood barrier was not going to be needed, but said it had successfully been tested.

The complete list of flood alerts and warnings is here.