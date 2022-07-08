Gallery
Crowds flock to the seaside as temperatures soar in Suffolk
- Credit: charlotte Bond
Medical experts are warning people to take care over the next few days as temperatures are expected to soar and weather forecasters predict a heatwave.
Crowds flocked to the seaside today as temperatures rose - but it was inland where the warmest places were to be found.
Weatherquest said the highest temperature recorded was 27.5C in Cavendish, near Sudbury.
This means that Suffolk was hotter than Los Angeles today, as well as other holiday destinations such as Santorini, Marbella and St Tropez.
Over the weekend, highs of 25C are forecast for Suffolk on Saturday, but the temperature will begin to climb again on Sunday with up to 29C expected.
Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Most advice on staying well during hot weather is common sense, but some people run a greater risk of harm, including older people, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic condition, particularly breathing or heart problems. So please look out for others.
“Dehydration in older people can cause dizziness and light headedness and is a major cause of falls.
"Older people often experience a reduced sensation of thirst, meaning they don’t realise they need a drink.
"This particularly affects those with Alzheimer’s disease or those who have suffered a stroke.
"Some medicines such as diuretics and laxatives may increase the likelihood of dehydration and those who are incontinent might limit their fluid intake.
“Family members and carers should be aware of the symptoms of dehydration which includes sluggishness, confusion, dizziness and dark urine.
"Don’t rely on an older person telling you they are thirsty, instead ensure they are having a drink at specific times of day whether they are thirsty or not.
"The recommendation is six to eight cups of fluid each day, which includes tea, coffee, fruit juice and water."
On Tuesday, Suffolk is forecasted to have temperatures hit 32C and this will officially hit the threshold for a heatwave of three or more consecutive days where temperatures surpass 27C.
As a result, The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat health alert.
The level two alert is in place from 9am on Monday, July 11, until 9am on Friday, July 15, and covers the whole of the East of England.
Professor Mark Shenton of Suffolk’s Integrated Care Academy and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group added: “When the weather is hot you sweat to cool down, meaning you lose more fluid than usual from your body.
"This can lead to a drop in blood pressure so your heart beats faster.
"If you have a heart condition it is important that you keep out of the hot sun, stay hydrated, eat cold foods and avoid too much exertion.”