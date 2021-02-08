Suffolk set for more heavy snow as Storm Darcy continues
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Suffolk and north Essex could see another 5cm of snow fall today as "bitterly cold" Storm Darcy winds from the North Sea continue to hit the region.
Parts of the two counties have already seen as much as 20cm of snow fall in eastern areas since yesterday afternoon, with snowdrifts piling as high as cars in rural areas.
However more snow is on the way as Storm Darcy continues, with light to heavy snow set to keep falling for the rest of the day.
Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said today will be another day to wrap up warm should people be outside for their daily exercise.
Mr Garner said: "Things haven't really changed overnight compared to yesterday, we've continued to see a lot of snowfall in the east and that will continue to be the picture today.
"We'll continue to see snow move in from the North Sea throughout the day, with further outbreaks blown along by a keen north-easterly wind. It will be another bitterly cold day with most places remaining below freezing most of the way through."
Mr Garner added places such as Ipswich and other towns towards the east coast have seen the most snow, and will likely see between 2cm and 5cm added on top of already high accumulations.
He said: "The Suffolk coast has seen the most snow at the minute, going further inland the snow hasn't been as deep at around 5cm. It has been fairly widespread, though.
"Today we could see another 2cm to 5cm in the northern and eastern parts of the region."