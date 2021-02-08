News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:59 AM February 8, 2021    Updated: 8:20 AM February 8, 2021
Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads

- Credit: Suffolk Highways

Snow is piling higher than snow ploughs in some parts of Suffolk, with more set to come as Storm Darcy continues.

Crews from Suffolk Highways have been working flat-out through the night to help keep the county's roads open – although have been working against fierce frosty opposition in giant piles of snow piling higher than their vehicles.

They tweeted: "Here is #B1115 just north of #Hitcham. One of the 6 wheelers, our biggest vehicle. We’re seeing snowdrifts higher than our ploughs."

The A144 between Halesworth and Bungay is closed due to a metre high snowdrift, while the B1078 is blocked near Great Bricett.

Conditions remain poor across the county's road networks, with Suffolk police warning drivers to only leave their homes should their journey be essential.

Both Ipswich Buses and First Buses have suspended their services due to the treacherous conditions, with layers of ice on the roads calling services to a halt.

On the rails, Greater Anglia has cancelled 59 of its services – including all services to and from Walton-on-the-Naze, where the line is blocked by a 90cm high snowdrift. 

