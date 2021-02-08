Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk

Published: 7:59 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM February 8, 2021

Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Snow is piling higher than snow ploughs in some parts of Suffolk, with more set to come as Storm Darcy continues.

Crews from Suffolk Highways have been working flat-out through the night to help keep the county's roads open – although have been working against fierce frosty opposition in giant piles of snow piling higher than their vehicles.

They tweeted: "Here is #B1115 just north of #Hitcham. One of the 6 wheelers, our biggest vehicle. We’re seeing snowdrifts higher than our ploughs."

Here is #B1115 just north of #Hitcham. One of the 6 wheelers, our biggest vehicle. We’re seeing snowdrifts higher than our ploughs.



Farmers are being contacted to support clearance & we’re focussing our resource on keeping our highest priority roads open.



Stay home, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Zf7rV7STmv — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 8, 2021

The A144 between Halesworth and Bungay is closed due to a metre high snowdrift, while the B1078 is blocked near Great Bricett.

Conditions remain poor across the county's road networks, with Suffolk police warning drivers to only leave their homes should their journey be essential.

Our teams were gritting and ploughing the Highways England strategic route network through the night. We have some images for you of the #M11 #A12 #A14 and #A47 Please drive carefully to the conditions and if you see our gritters out please keep a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/EPjkGYdzMb — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 8, 2021

Both Ipswich Buses and First Buses have suspended their services due to the treacherous conditions, with layers of ice on the roads calling services to a halt.

On the rails, Greater Anglia has cancelled 59 of its services – including all services to and from Walton-on-the-Naze, where the line is blocked by a 90cm high snowdrift.

Please take care if you are using the #suffolkroads this morning - we are expecting a high number of calls so please remember to report any non-urgent incidents to us through our website #CCR — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 8, 2021