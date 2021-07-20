News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:43 AM July 20, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM July 20, 2021
Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding to the region (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon. 

The yellow warning comes into force at 1pm and will remain in place until midnight. 

It covers most of Suffolk apart from the east coast. 

"Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies," said the Met Office. 

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."

It had been hoped that the thunderstorms would be more isolated during the week ahead of further thunderstorms at the weekend. 

