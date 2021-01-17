More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk
More snow could be on its way to Suffolk and north Essex next weekend - but first there is likely to be more heavy rain.
Phil Garner of Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: "It looks as if there will be more cold weather next Saturday, January 23, and that could bring a little snow."
East Anglia woke up to snow on Saturday, with many people using their daily exercise during lockdown to get out and about in the wintry landscape.
However, milder weather brought a thaw later in the day and Sunday has seen some sunny weather arriving, with temperatures of up to 4C or 5C.
Mr Garner said the weather over the coming week would be "rather changeable", with a likelihood of more heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly bringing more flooding.
He said: "Part of the problem is going to be most of the rainfall going on to saturated ground."
You may also want to watch:
The weather looks likely to improve later in the week, before temperatures drop again at the weekend.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates
- 2 Man 'moved on' for eating sausage roll on Ipswich park bench
- 3 Coronavirus cases continue to fall across all of Suffolk and north Essex
- 4 Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos from Suffolk and north Essex
- 5 Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
- 6 Warning to motorists after flood alerts issued
- 7 Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale
- 8 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
- 9 Trinity Park vaccination centre running ahead of schedule despite 'teething issue'
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Burton