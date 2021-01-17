More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first

Published: 7:00 PM January 17, 2021

Snowy scenes from Martlesham Heath at the weekend. Could more snow be coming to the area? - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk

More snow could be on its way to Suffolk and north Essex next weekend - but first there is likely to be more heavy rain.

Phil Garner of Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: "It looks as if there will be more cold weather next Saturday, January 23, and that could bring a little snow."

East Anglia woke up to snow on Saturday, with many people using their daily exercise during lockdown to get out and about in the wintry landscape.

Flooding of the picnic area at Needham Lake this week. More heavy rain could be on the way. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

However, milder weather brought a thaw later in the day and Sunday has seen some sunny weather arriving, with temperatures of up to 4C or 5C.

Mr Garner said the weather over the coming week would be "rather changeable", with a likelihood of more heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly bringing more flooding.

He said: "Part of the problem is going to be most of the rainfall going on to saturated ground."

