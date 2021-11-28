News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

'Dusting' of snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:25 AM November 28, 2021
Updated: 9:30 AM November 28, 2021
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight - Credit: Tony Mildinhall

Parts of Suffolk saw snowfall overnight — with wintery showers expected throughout the rest of Sunday.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said on Twitter a "dusting" of snow fell throughout East Anglia, including in west Suffolk, west Norfolk and Essex.

Temperatures have plummeted over the last few days after Storm Arwen arrived in Suffolk, bringing gusts of 55mph and heavy showers.

Sunday is expected to be another chilly day, with highs of 3C forecast throughout Suffolk.

Tony Mildinhall took a picture of the snow outside his house on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds shortly before midnight.

Mr Mildinhall said he had to walk home from the town centre that evening as there was a four-hour wait for a taxi.

  • Have you got any pictures of last night's snow? Share them with us here
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The property on Grimwade Street, Ipswich, is up for sale with Goldings Auctions

Suffolk Live News

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?

Timothy Bradford

person
Make your way to Shingle Street as the sun sets so you can get a grab a spot for stargazing this sum

Suffolk beauty spots ranked among best in UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV

Jane Hunt

person
Julie Bailey from Tesco packing a car full of Christmas gifts.

Christmas

Evicted Suffolk family of dying child given early Christmas presents

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon