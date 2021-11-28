'Dusting' of snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Parts of Suffolk saw snowfall overnight — with wintery showers expected throughout the rest of Sunday.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said on Twitter a "dusting" of snow fell throughout East Anglia, including in west Suffolk, west Norfolk and Essex.

EAST: Some areas in W Norfolk / W Suffolk / Essex received a dusting of snow last night.



Wintry showers continue today, but Northants / Beds / Bucks / Herts / W Cambs could see some accumulating snow this afternoon, esp hills. Eastern extent uncertain.https://t.co/cS4nUDYb4F — Dan Holley (@danholley_) November 28, 2021

Temperatures have plummeted over the last few days after Storm Arwen arrived in Suffolk, bringing gusts of 55mph and heavy showers.

Sunday is expected to be another chilly day, with highs of 3C forecast throughout Suffolk.

Tony Mildinhall took a picture of the snow outside his house on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds shortly before midnight.

Mr Mildinhall said he had to walk home from the town centre that evening as there was a four-hour wait for a taxi.