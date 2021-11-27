Suffolk braced for 55mph gusts and heavy showers in Storm Arwen
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Wind speeds could reach 55mph as forecasters are predicting a wet and blustery weekend in Suffolk as Storm Arwen whips through the county.
A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for most of the county until 6pm on Saturday, with disruption to travel and damage to trees possible.
Forecasters had also said there was a small chance of snow falling over Friday night.
The Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich remains open, but National Highways has warned a speed limit could be enforced if wind speeds reach a certain threshold.
Rain is expected to start falling in Suffolk at about midday on Saturday and will likely continue into the afternoon and evening.
Sunday is likely to be drier, but there are still chances of showers in the morning and afternoon.
Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "In terms of wind, it will start to pick up over the course of Saturday morning.
"In parts of Suffolk, especially in the west and on the east coats, could see gusts of 50mph to 55mph.
"It will have a bit of an east-west split in the morning, but will be more widespread overnight."
