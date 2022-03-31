Parts of Suffolk wake up to snowfall

Some parts of Suffolk have seen some snowfall this morning - Credit: Archant

Parts of Suffolk have seen some snowfall this morning - with the cold weather set to continue.

Weather experts forecasted some snow to fall this morning, but warned it would be unlikely that it would settle given the wet surfaces.

Some snow has fallen in Stowmarket this morning - Credit: Archant

One resident in Stowmarket pictured the snowfall in his garden this morning.

Snow has also fallen in Thorndon in Mid Suffolk today which started to settle.

Snow has also fallen in Thorndon this morning - Credit: Archant

Parts of Suffolk have woken up to a dusting of snow this morning - Credit: Archant

Speaking previously meteorologist at the East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, Adam Dury said: "We have a band of low pressure coming in on Wednesday night and that might just turn to a sleet and snow mix on Thursday morning.

"There is a chance of some snowfall but it is likely going to be falling onto quite wet surfaces - so chance of accumulation is very low."

East Anglia Today: Generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain sinking southwards, especially in the afternoon with sleet later as it turns colder. Some bright spells in Essex and Suffolk may trigger a few heavy showers near the A12 corridor. NE'ly winds strengthening, max 6-10C. pic.twitter.com/hVjV39VGQ7 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 30, 2022

It will be a cold and frosty start for most but generally remaining cloudy for most of the day with some outbreaks of rain sinking southwards.

Have you got any pictures of last night's snow? Share them with us at suffolkeditors@archant.co.uk