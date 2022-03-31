Parts of Suffolk wake up to snowfall
Parts of Suffolk have seen some snowfall this morning - with the cold weather set to continue.
Weather experts forecasted some snow to fall this morning, but warned it would be unlikely that it would settle given the wet surfaces.
One resident in Stowmarket pictured the snowfall in his garden this morning.
Snow has also fallen in Thorndon in Mid Suffolk today which started to settle.
Speaking previously meteorologist at the East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, Adam Dury said: "We have a band of low pressure coming in on Wednesday night and that might just turn to a sleet and snow mix on Thursday morning.
"There is a chance of some snowfall but it is likely going to be falling onto quite wet surfaces - so chance of accumulation is very low."
It will be a cold and frosty start for most but generally remaining cloudy for most of the day with some outbreaks of rain sinking southwards.
