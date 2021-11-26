Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk

There is a chance of snow falling in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There is a chance of snowfall overnight and forecasters say wind speeds of up to 50mph will batter Suffolk this weekend.

Storm Arwen is set to arrive on British shores later today, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind extended to cover the majority of Suffolk.

A rare red weather warning has been issued for some parts of Scotland and northern England, where gusts could reach up to 90mph.

Temperatures are set to plummet further this weekend, with highs of 5C on Saturday and 3C on Sunday.

Adam Dury, of East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said there is a small chance of snow on Friday night before a wet and windy weekend.

He said: "Tonight there will be clear skies, but in the early hours there's potential for a little bit of sleet and snow. That should clear when the sun shines.

"In the afternoon it will be quite wet and cloudy. The west of the region is going to have some quite strong winds — the gusts could be 45mph, possibly up to 50mph.

There's potential for rain first thing on Sunday morning, but the majority of the region will stay dry in the day."