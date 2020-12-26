Storm Bella to bring gales as flood alerts remain

Published: 7:33 AM December 26, 2020

The flooding at the Rattlesden River in Stowmarket spread across fields and roads - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

Flood alerts remain in place across Suffolk today, with Storm Bella expected to bring gales and more rain overnight.

A yellow level weather warning in place for wind has been issued by the Met Office from 3pm today until midday tomorrow.

Winds could hit around 50mph in Suffolk, and up to 70mph in other areas of the UK. Heavy rain is also expected but the Orwell Bridge is not currently expected to close, according to Highways England.

The B1062 near Homersfield is closed due to the flooding. - Credit: Halesworth Police

Parts of Suffolk are already sodden after torrential rain brought widespread flooding across the county during the week, with many striking flood scenes captured on camera.

The Rattlesden River at Stowmarket, after heavy rain led to flooding - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

Flood alerts remain in place today for the Rivers Deben and Lark, the River Gipping, the River Stour, the River Colne, and the River Lark.

The Met Office said on its website: "Any early rain will clear south through the morning. A mostly dry but cloudy afternoon follows, although the odd spot of rain cannot be completely ruled out. Winds also strengthening, and turning strong by the evening.

"Very windy overnight, with bands of heavy rain spreading southeast around midnight. These turning squally as they clear eastern coasts around dawn. Gales are likely, especially along coasts."



