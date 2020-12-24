News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:13 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 6:16 PM December 24, 2020
Flooding at Rattlesden River, Stowmarket, Suffolk

The Rattlesden River at Stowmarket, after heavy rain led to flooding - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

This was the dramatic scene along the Rattlesden River, in Stowmarket, after flooding caused chaos in parts of Suffolk.

Torrential rain overnight on Wednesday into Christmas Eve caused widespread flooding across the county, with many roads having to be closed after becoming impassable.

Flooding at Rattlesden River Stowmarket Suffolk

The flooding at the Rattlesden River in Stowmarket spread across fields and roads - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

From Needham Market to Halesworth, Sudbury and Diss,  police and firefighters worked to relieve the problems - with roads closed including the The B1062 near Homersfield, the A143 at Bury St Edmunds and the A1066 at Gardboldisham, between Diss and Thetford.

Flood alerts were put in place across several parts of the county, but perhaps some of the most striking scenes were at Stowmarket's Rattlesden River.

Flooding at Rattlesden River Stowmarket Suffolk

Flood warnings an alerts have been in place across Suffolk, including along the Rattlesden River - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

These drone images from Paul Rudland show fields swamped with water and the nearby road blocked.

Some light rain showers continue to be forecast overnight and the Environment Agency, which shared the drone photos, has urged people to "remain vigilant" as river levels remain high.

Flooding at Rattlesden River, Stowmarket

Stowmarket's Rattlesden River saw huge flooding, as these aerial images show - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

In another incident, a FedEx van driver had to climb to safety after his vehicle became stuck in flood water at Moulton Packhorse Bridge. 

Stowmarket News

