Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Breaking

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is braced for another storm that is set to hit the county with gusts of up to 70mph this evening.

Storm Franklin has been named by the Met Office after a yellow weather warning was issued for between 12pm on Sunday and 3pm on Monday.

It comes after strong winds from Storm Eunice battered Suffolk on Friday, causing widespread disruption on the roads, falling trees and damage to homes.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "The Met Office has just named another storm. There is an amber weather warning in place in Northern Ireland, but we are just in a yellow warning. Winds are going to keep picking up with speeds of 40 to 50mph.

"But between 6pm and 9pm, we could see gusts of up to 70mph - but they will be of a short duration. The winds that come through tonight are likely to be the most active.

The Met Office has named #StormFranklin



The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday



The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gOektUciFQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

"A few places are likely to see winds between 60 and 70mph and there's even potential of lightning strikes.

"The winds will stay blustery overnight and pick up again in the morning, reaching between 45 and 55mph. It's going to be very windy from now and into tomorrow evening."