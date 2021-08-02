Thunderstorms and heavy rain showers expected this weekend

Published: 4:06 PM August 2, 2021

More wet weather is expected in Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Weather forecasters are predicting a stormy end to the week in Suffolk and Essex as clouds make way for heavy showers.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are expected to be mostly dry, with only a small chance of rain in the afternoons.

But showers are expected to arrive on Thursday and remain over the weekend - with thunderstorms predicted from midday on Saturday.

Forecasters have said the arrival of rain will also mean temperatures will feel cooler than usual for the time of the year.

The Met Office has not yet issued any weather warnings ahead of the weekend.

The expected weather will come just days after Storm Evert brought high winds and rain to the East of England.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "The weather will change from Thursday. Rain could be persistent in places and it will be feeling cooler.

"There will be further showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is a risk of thunderstorms as the showers turn heavy in the afternoon."