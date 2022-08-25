News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for Suffolk after heavy rainfall

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:45 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 9:46 AM August 25, 2022
Flash Flooding in Icklingham.

A flood alert is in place in Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heaving rainfall fell in the county overnight and this morning.

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for low lying roads and riverside areas around Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury, including Kedington, Sturmer, Steeple Bumpstead, Cavendish, Bridge Street and Long Melford.

According to the alert, there have been issues with surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions during the morning rush hour traffic. 

River levels are currently reacting to the heavy rainfall this morning, after a weather warning was put in place for thunderstorms

The alert is warning of further heavy rainfall, which may be intense and could lead to further surface water flooding. 

People are being urged to take extra care when out in the heavy rainfall. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sur-Mer at The Suffolk dining room

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon