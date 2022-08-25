Flood alert issued for Suffolk after heavy rainfall

A flood alert is in place in Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heaving rainfall fell in the county overnight and this morning.

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for low lying roads and riverside areas around Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury, including Kedington, Sturmer, Steeple Bumpstead, Cavendish, Bridge Street and Long Melford.

According to the alert, there have been issues with surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions during the morning rush hour traffic.

River levels are currently reacting to the heavy rainfall this morning, after a weather warning was put in place for thunderstorms.

The alert is warning of further heavy rainfall, which may be intense and could lead to further surface water flooding.

People are being urged to take extra care when out in the heavy rainfall.