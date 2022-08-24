News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:41 PM August 24, 2022
Updated: 5:52 PM August 24, 2022
Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Pict

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A weather warning has been issued in Suffolk as forecasters predict thunderstorms will arrive after the recent warm weather.

The Met Office's yellow warning for storms is in place between 12am and 3pm on Thursday and covers the whole of the county.

It comes after temperatures have reached passed 20C throughout the week.

The Met Office website said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Suffolk in recent weeks after spells of continuous warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to rise ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, with forecasters expecting this month to be dryer than an average August.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon