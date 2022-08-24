Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A weather warning has been issued in Suffolk as forecasters predict thunderstorms will arrive after the recent warm weather.

The Met Office's yellow warning for storms is in place between 12am and 3pm on Thursday and covers the whole of the county.

It comes after temperatures have reached passed 20C throughout the week.

Tonight: Showery rain will persist over Wales, the Mids, N & W Eng, generally light & patchy but a few heavier bursts are possible later. During the early hours an area of very heavy showers or thunderstorms will spread N'wards into SE Eng. A few showers & clear spells elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/ZNL4kQsfKm — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) August 24, 2022

The Met Office website said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Suffolk in recent weeks after spells of continuous warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to rise ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, with forecasters expecting this month to be dryer than an average August.