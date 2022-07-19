News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What time will the heatwave peak in Suffolk today?

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:20 AM July 19, 2022
Tuesday is expected to be another scorching day in Suffolk because of the heatwave

Tuesday is expected to be another scorching day in Suffolk because of the heatwave - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk is braced for another scorching day as temperatures could reach close to 40C – but what time will the heatwave peak?

Forecasters have revealed the hottest temperatures will likely be recorded in the west of the county, near Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, between 2pm and 3pm.

Parts of west Suffolk are in the red weather warning zone, while the rest of the county is in an amber alert.

However, coastal areas are likely to be cooler today – with Felixstowe likely to see highs of 30C at 3pm.

At the same time in Newmarket, the mercury is expected to hit 38C.

Newmarket could see highs of 38C today

Newmarket could see highs of 38C today - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "It's going to jump up very quickly this morning – we will be seeing temperatures close to 30C very soon.

"By midday, the west of Suffolk will be about 35C or 36C. 

"The peak will occur between 2pm and 3pm. It will be on the border of about 38C in the western parts of the county.

"The thinking is the hottest temperatures will occur in the Peterborough area towards York."

