East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

First-ever red weather warning for extreme heat issued in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:54 AM July 15, 2022
Updated: 11:43 AM July 15, 2022
A red weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk as extreme temperatures expected

The first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for Suffolk as sweltering temperatures are expected next week. 

An "exceptional hot spell" is expected to hit the county on Monday and Tuesday, leading to possible widespread impacts on people and infrastructure, according to the Met Office.

The red warning covers part of Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Clare, with an amber warning in place for the rest of the county.

According to the Met Office there could be population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

High risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services is expected. 

Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is also expected. 

More people are also expected to visit the Suffolk coast during the hot weather. 

An amber warning has been put in place by the Met Office for this coming Sunday which was originally

Extreme weather warning for Suffolk extended

SLB 22 Heatwave Felixstowe 11 July 1 (1)

An extreme weather warning for Suffolk has been extended ahead of a period of sweltering temperatures.

 – but has since been upgraded to a red warning. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

