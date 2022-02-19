News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Major incident' in Suffolk stood down after Storm Eunice passes

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:07 PM February 19, 2022
Waves crash at Felixstowe as Storm Eunice battered Suffolk

Waves crash at Felixstowe as Storm Eunice battered Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The "major incident" declared as Storm Eunice arrived in Suffolk has been stood down, community leaders have confirmed.

Suffolk Resilience Forum made the decision to declare the incident, meaning it would be in constant contact with emergency services, utility companies and health bodies, shortly before midday on Friday.

The decision to stand down the incident comes as Suffolk recovers from the impact of the storm, with many roads still be cleared after high winds blew down dozens of trees.

About 9,000 homes in the county remain without electricity, with UK Power Networks saying restoring power to all homes on the grid will be a "multi-day event".

Jon Lacey, chair of the Resilience Forum’s Strategic Coordination Group, said: "Whilst we have stood down the major incident, there is still much work to do across Suffolk.

Gainsborough Street in Sudbury closed on Friday after a huge tree fell in the road

Gainsborough Street in Sudbury closed on Friday after a huge tree fell in the road - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"An incredible amount of work has happened and continues to take place to ensure our residents get access to power, and can get around the county freely.

"Although the weather has calmed down, we encourage everyone to take extra care when out and about today."

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

