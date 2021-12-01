News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:14 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 10:59 AM December 1, 2021
Snow in Christchurch Park,

There is a possibility of snow in Suffolk tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning has been issued as cold temperatures continue and forecasters say there is a chance of snow in Suffolk tomorrow. 

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Suffolk on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The warning says that injuries from slips and falls on ice patches are possible.

It comes after parts of the region saw snowfall at the weekend and forecasters say there could be more snowfall to come.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: "As low pressure clears we get more northerly wind developing, which makes it feel cooler once again. Overnight and into tomorrow we will see showers coming down from the North Sea and some of those could turn wintery at times. 

"There is the possibility of some wintery showers overnight and will be more isolated as the night progresses. 

"It could be a cold and frosty start to the morning tomorrow and the pattern for tomorrow does not really change that much.

"We will still be seeing the northerly winds and that feed of showers coming from the north that could turn wintery in places, particularly inland.

"You could see a brief flurry of snow mixed with sleet and rain and we cannot rule out a centimetre of snow accumulating briefly in odd isolated areas but we are not expected a huge amount."

This comes after the region was battered by strong winds today, with gusts of up to 65mph. 

The Port of Felixstowe was forced to close for 30 minutes this morning due to the high winds. 

