Weather to be cloudy and overcast - but mainly dry for end of the week

Published: 10:38 AM September 2, 2021

Weather forecasters are predicting cloudy weather for the end of the week - Credit: Archant

Weather forecasters have predicted a cloudy and overcast end to the week - but say it will be mainly dry, with a chance of sunny spells.

After the third dullest August on record, weather experts are forecasting more sunshine this September - although there could also be some showers.

Phil Garner, from East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: "It will stay cloudy with some risk of light showers this morning, but it will turn a little bit lighter and brighter towards this afternoon - with perhaps a little bit of sunshine in the south and west of the region.

"Temperatures will reach 20C inland but will feel cooler along the coast, with temperatures of around 16C.

"Not a great deal of change is expected overnight, with cloudy skies across the region, but is expected to stay dry for most of the time.

"For Friday, it is going to be another mainly dry day with a risk of a few spots of light rain and drizzle in the morning, with brighter spells possible later.

"Saturday will continue in much of the same vein as previous days, with cloudy and overcast conditions for most of the day with the few spots of early drizzle fading away and becoming clearer in the early afternoon - with highs of 21C expected."