Suffolk hits 33C and set to get hotter over the weekend
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Families flocked to their favourite picnic spots to enjoy the warm weather as temperatures exceeded 30C again in Suffolk today.
Temperatures once again soared across the county with highs of 33C recorded in Cavendish and Santon Downham.
Zoe Ball from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said the weather will continue to stay warm over the weekend.
She said: "Highs of 34C or 35C could be seen tomorrow with wall-to-wall sunshine with the possibility of hazy sunshine in the evening but otherwise another dry, sunny and hot day."
Much of the county is currently under a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat, which extends until Tuesday, August 16.
Coastal areas will see the coolest temperatures, with Lowestoft expecting to reach 25C on Saturday and Aldeburgh hitting 26C.
Felixstowe will be slightly warmer, with highs of 28C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.
Further inland, Ipswich is expected to reach 31C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday.
Parts of mid Suffolk and west Suffolk are set to be the hottest places this weekend, however.