Suffolk hits 33C and set to get hotter over the weekend



Johnny Amos

Published: 6:07 PM August 12, 2022
Oscar, EMily and Lily. Abbey Gardens PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sweltering temperatures are set to continue across Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families flocked to their favourite picnic spots to enjoy the warm weather as temperatures exceeded 30C again in Suffolk today. 

Temperatures once again soared across the county with highs of 33C recorded in Cavendish and Santon Downham. 

Freddie. Abbey Gardens PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Freddie enjoying the swings in the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gemma Reed, Mabel Wyatt, Monica Reed and Florence Wyatt Abbey Gardens PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gemma Reed, Mabel Wyatt, Monica Reed and Florence Wyatt at the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Zoe Ball from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said the weather will continue to stay warm over the weekend. 

She said: "Highs of 34C or 35C could be seen tomorrow with wall-to-wall sunshine with the possibility of hazy sunshine in the evening but otherwise another dry, sunny and hot day."

Much of the county is currently under a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat, which extends until Tuesday, August 16.

Sophia, louise Charlotte, Milan. Mia and Athena. Abbey Gardens PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sophia, louise Charlotte, Milan. Mia and Athena in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Coastal areas will see the coolest temperatures, with Lowestoft expecting to reach 25C on Saturday and Aldeburgh hitting 26C.

Felixstowe will be slightly warmer, with highs of 28C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

Indie and Jackson. Abbey Gardens PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Indie and Jackson enjoying the warm weather - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Further inland, Ipswich is expected to reach 31C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday.

Parts of mid Suffolk and west Suffolk are set to be the hottest places this weekend, however.




