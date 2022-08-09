News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four-day weather warning for extreme heat in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:33 AM August 9, 2022
Gwen Smith and Jill Coutts at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August

An extreme heat warning has been issued for the whole of Suffolk as high temperatures expected to continue

A four-day "extreme heat" warning has been issued by the Met Office for Suffolk as the sweltering temperatures are set to continue. 

The warning, which has been put in place for this coming Thursday to Sunday, is due to the possibility of "exceptionally high temperatures" that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. 

It comes as a heatwave is expected to hit Suffolk this week with temperatures expected to exceed 30C. 

A health warning has been issued by the government for Suffolk and the UK Health Security Agency is advising people to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

It comes after the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk last month and record-breaking temperatures of 38.4C in July. 



