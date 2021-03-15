Showers forecast for week ahead in Suffolk before brighter weekend

Published: 7:30 AM March 15, 2021

Weather forecasters are predicting rain to fall in Suffolk throughout this week before a drier and brighter weekend.

Monday is set to be sunny in intervals with a moderate breeze, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be cloudy and wet.

The sun is expected to return by Friday, with no rain forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Suffolk has been battered by high winds over the last few days as gales reached speeds of more than 50mph in parts of the county.

The gusts left more than 200 homes in the Stowmarket area without power last week.