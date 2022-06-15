News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Highs of 33C in Suffolk on Friday after warning issued over searing heat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:52 PM June 15, 2022
Visitors enjoying the hot weather in Southwold on Wednesday

Visitors enjoying the hot weather in Southwold on Wednesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Forecasters have said temperatures could reach a sweltering 33C in Suffolk this Friday after a heat-health alert was issued.

A warm flow of weather is set to arrive from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C in southern Spain.

The UK Health Security Agency has said the Level 3 alert, which was initially at Level 2, will be in place from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

Cousins Katie Oastler and Carolyn James enjoying the hot weather in Southwold PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BO

Cousins Katie Oastler and Carolyn James enjoying the conditions in east Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

During this time, people will be urged to check on those who are most vulnerable and look out for signs of heart and lung conditions.

People have already been making the most of the warm temperatures this week, with Southwold beach full of visitors on Wednesday.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: "It will be a warm day on Friday and the south-east will be where it is concentrated.

The warm weather is set to arrive from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C

The warm weather is set to arrive from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The maximum temperature for our region could be 33C, possibly 34C at a push – though that may be in London. It will be a hot and humid day with plenty of sunny spells.

"For East Anglia, the average temperature for this time of year is around 20C, so we are looking well above the average."

Natalie, Amelia and Nick Hopkins enjoying the hot weather in Southwold PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Natalie, Amelia and Nick Hopkins enjoying the hot weather in Southwold - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Because of the direction of the flow, with the weather pattern we have got set up in our latitude, that is encouraging this warm flow of air to come further north.

"We have got the heat building day by day. The next couple of days will be hotter than the preceding day. We think at the moment, although there is some uncertainty, that the weather temperatures will peak on Friday and then largely we will be in for a cooler day on Saturday."

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

