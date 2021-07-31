News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Storm Evert leaves Suffolk - but wind and rain set to stay

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:22 AM July 31, 2021   
the weather from Felixstowe to Haverhill, Brandon to Braintree, is going to be wet on Thursday

Rainy and windy weather will continue this weekend

Storm Evert may have left Suffolk - but windy and rainy weather will continue in Suffolk today.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said it will be dry this morning, with some cloud and sunshine in places. 

There will then be some showers, a chance of lightning and windy weather.

Ipswich is set to get rain from 4pm to 8pm tonight, along with other parts of East Suffolk like Woodbridge - where wet weather is set to hit from 3pm, according to latest forecasts from the Met Office. 

The rain forecast is part of the reason behind the postponement of the town's Street Feast by the River

West Suffolk is going to be mostly dry with some sunny spells. 

Sunday is set to be a better day but Weatherquest says it will likely be wet and windy in Ipswich. 

West Suffolk will again miss the rain, with just cloud and wind forecast.

Temperatures range from 18C to 20C across Suffolk on Saturday and Sunday. 

Monday is looking mostly sunny across all of Suffolk.

