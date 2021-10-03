News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Unsettled weather forecasted for the region

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:52 PM October 3, 2021   
Wet weather in West Suffolk. Umbrellas are the order of the day in Bury St Edmunds.

More unsettled weather is being forecasted for the region this week - Credit: Archant

Unsettled weather has been predicted for the region as both sunny spells and heavy rain have been forecasted for Suffolk this week. 

The region was battered by strong winds and heavy rain yesterday with the speed limit on the Orwell Bridge being reduced for safety reasons

Zoe Johnson from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "Monday is expected to be a bright day with variable clouds and sunny spells, many places staying dry although the occasional sharp shower is still possible at times.

"An unsettled day on Tuesday with a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain which could get heavy at times with highs of 15C and 16C.

"Any cloud or lingering rain will clear to leave a drier day on Wednesday with plenty of sunny spells developing in the afternoon with highs of 15C and 16C."

Thursday is also expected to be a dry day with variable clouds. 

Ipswich Weather
Suffolk

