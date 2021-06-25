Unsettled weather forcecast for Suffolk this weekend

Published: 10:09 AM June 25, 2021

Expect unsettled weather this weekend with sunny spells and rain forecast - Credit: PA

Some sunny spells could be seen across Suffolk this weekend - but some isolated showers are also expected.

Forecasters are predicting unsettled weather over the weekend, leaving plans up in the air for many.

Although the weather could reach highs of 23C heavy rain and cloud cover is also predicted.

A spokesman for the East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "It should turn brighter this afternoon with a high chance of heavy showers.

"Temperatures may reach around 20C today and it will be cloudy for most of the evening.

"It will be a cloudy start once again on Saturday with sunny spells in the morning, although there will be risks of isolated showers moving into the afternoon.

"Winds will make it feel cooler on the east coast.

"Sunday will see a misty start, but is expected to get brighter throughout the morning before cloud and showers sweep across the south of the region later.

"Temperatures could reach around 23C on Sunday but again will feel cooler on the east coast."

Although the weather is a bit uncertain this weekend there are still many days out you can enjoy across Suffolk this weekend.



