Families bask in beautiful sunshine as spring holiday temperatures soar
Published: 6:47 PM March 31, 2021
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Families headed outside to make the most of easing lockdown measures and beautiful spring weather in Suffolk on Wednesday.
Temperatures reached as high as 22C in Santon Downham, near Brandon, on Wednesday – the day after Kew Gardens recorded the warmest March temperature since 1968.
Scores of families descended on Christchurch Park, in Ipswich, to make the most of the warm weather.
Parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C, despite a cloudy start to the day.
In Weybourne, north Norfolk, the mercury reached 23.9C during the afternoon, with the temperature across the south-east and London expected to rise higher into the evening.
