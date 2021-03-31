Families bask in beautiful sunshine as spring holiday temperatures soar

Published: 6:47 PM March 31, 2021

Sisters Leidivan, Stephanie and Renesmee having a picnic in Christchurch Park Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families headed outside to make the most of easing lockdown measures and beautiful spring weather in Suffolk on Wednesday.

Sisters Amelia and Alice having fun in the park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Temperatures reached as high as 22C in Santon Downham, near Brandon, on Wednesday – the day after Kew Gardens recorded the warmest March temperature since 1968.

Vana, Lavand and Varin with their mum Vian by the pond in Christchurch Park Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scores of families descended on Christchurch Park, in Ipswich, to make the most of the warm weather.

Kassia-Rose having a great time playting in Christchurch Park Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C, despite a cloudy start to the day.

Maia Cozma with her brother Jason Cozma having a picnic and playing cards together in the park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

In Weybourne, north Norfolk, the mercury reached 23.9C during the afternoon, with the temperature across the south-east and London expected to rise higher into the evening.

Families have been enjoying the sunshine in Christchurch Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



