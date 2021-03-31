News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families bask in beautiful sunshine as spring holiday temperatures soar

Tom Potter

Published: 6:47 PM March 31, 2021   
Sisters Leidivan, Stephanie and Renesmee having a picnic in Christchurch Park Ipswich Picture: CHAR

Sisters Leidivan, Stephanie and Renesmee having a picnic in Christchurch Park Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families headed outside to make the most of easing lockdown measures and beautiful spring weather in Suffolk on Wednesday.

Sister Amelia and Alice having fun in the park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sisters Amelia and Alice having fun in the park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Temperatures reached as high as 22C in Santon Downham, near Brandon, on Wednesday – the day after Kew Gardens recorded the warmest March temperature since 1968.

Vana, Lavand and Varin with their mum Vian by the pond in Christchurch Park Ipswich Picture: CHARLO

Vana, Lavand and Varin with their mum Vian by the pond in Christchurch Park Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scores of families descended on Christchurch Park, in Ipswich, to make the most of the warm weather.

Kassia-Rose having a great time playting in Christchurch Park Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kassia-Rose having a great time playting in Christchurch Park Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C, despite a cloudy start to the day.

Maia Cozma with her brother Jason Cozma having a picnic and playing cards together in the park Pict

Maia Cozma with her brother Jason Cozma having a picnic and playing cards together in the park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

In Weybourne, north Norfolk, the mercury reached 23.9C during the afternoon, with the temperature across the south-east and London expected to rise higher into the evening.

Families have been enjoying the sunshine in Christchurch Park Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families have been enjoying the sunshine in Christchurch Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


