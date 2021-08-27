News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk set for sunny end to August over Bank Holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:59 PM August 27, 2021   
Gwen Smith enjoying the sun at her beach hut, with friends Eleanor and Anthony Mayston.

A sunny Bank Holiday weekend is forecast in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Sunshine is expected over the Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk to mark the end of a drizzly and mild August.

Weather forecasters are expecting the long weekend to be mostly dry, with only a low chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 21C as families prepare to make the most of the last weekend before children return to school for the new academic year.

The warm weather is also expected to last into next week, though temperatures are likely to drop slightly by Tuesday.

There have been showers in Suffolk throughout August, with the Bank Holiday likely to be the first prolonged spell of sunshine for several weeks.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

