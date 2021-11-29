Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?

Snowy conditions at the Ipswich Waterfront last winter. But will it snow in Suffolk on Christmas day? - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Parts of Suffolk were covered with a dusting of snow on Saturday, but is the cold weather set to continue through to the festive season?

Meteorologists at East Anglian-forecasters Weatherquest said this weekend's cold snap is unlikely to continue beyond tonight, with warm and wet conditions later this week.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "Tonight we're going to have a chilly night, with blustery rainy conditions moving through Tuesday, and temperatures rising to around 10-11C."

"Wednesday, December 1 will have periods of rain, as well as sunny spells, with a few wintry showers possible.

"The showers will ease off on Thursday, leading into a cold night, while Friday and Saturday will be both dry and mild."

Woodbridge covered in snow at the beginning of 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But will it snow on Christmas Day?

Mr Dury said: "As with any day in December, January or February it is possible that it will snow on Christmas, but we can't really tell this far in advance."

According to the Met Office for it to be a white Christmas in Suffolk at least one snowflake must be recorded falling on the county.

Bookmakers are giving odds of 5/1 of snow falling on London, but specific odds for Suffolk do not seem to be available.

Last year, Suffolk technically had a white Christmas with the Met Office officially recording snowfall at Wattisham Flying Station — although this was a cursory amount and did not settle.

Prior to that, Suffolk had been clear of snow on Christmas Day for ten years, with the previous festive flurry having fallen in 2010.

Snowfall was also recorded in 1970, with 40 years passing between white Christmases.