East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Yellow weather warning for fog issued for Suffolk and north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:26 PM January 11, 2022
A foggy morning in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

A yellow weather warning for fog issued for Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads following a yellow weather warning. 

The Met Office has issued the warning for Suffolk and north Essex, with the weather expected to create difficult driving conditions for motorists. 

The warning, which covers the whole of Suffolk, is in place from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12. 

Journey times are likely to increase with motorists advised to take extra care in the foggy conditions.

Weather experts are also expecting it to be a frosty morning tomorrow

