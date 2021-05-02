Weather warning for wind covers whole of Suffolk
Windy weather will affect the whole of Suffolk on Bank Holiday Monday, according to a Met Office warning.
The yellow warning for wind has been issued for the south of the country, up to north of Great Yarmouth in the east.
According to forecasters gusts of 40-50mph are widely expected, and could reach as high as 60mph at the coast.
The Met Office says a spell of "disruptive" windy weather is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.
The weather warning means some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, some bus and train services will probably be affected and damage to outdoor temporary structures is possible, with some tree branches down too.
It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Forecasters said after a bright start in the north and east, wet and windy weather would spread eastwards across many parts during Bank Holiday Monday.
