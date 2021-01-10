First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate

Published: 6:00 AM January 10, 2021

Initial plans for a major development that would see 1,300 homes built in Mildenhall have gone on show for the first time.

The development would be built on 97 hectares of land to the west of the town, an area which is largely owned by Suffolk County Council.

This week, a consultation was launched on the future of the development - with a masterplan available for members of the public to view and give their feedback on.

It shows "a wide variety of housing types” between two and a half and four storeys high.

An artist's impression of the local centre - Credit: Bluepencil Designs

There are also non-residential spaces included within the plans including space for a primary school, which the consultation indicates will be delivered by Suffolk County Council in the future.

There is five hectares of land designated for employment use, a local centre which the council hopes will be used for both business and community uses, as well as 80 beds for adult care services.

A number of areas of green space have also been allocated in the plan including allotments, children’s play areas and playing fields, as well as other areas of informal and formal areas of green space.

The masterplan also notes that a suitable accessible natural green space, known as a SANG, of at least 10ha will be included in the plans to “avoid a damaging increase in visitors to the Breckland SPA”.

An artist's impression of the primary school - Credit: Bluepencil Designs

Further details on the plans will be revealed when the finalised planning applications are submitted.

Nick Gowrley, cabinet member for housing at Suffolk County Council, said: "Since SCC launched our new approach to housing in 2019, we have emphasised again and again the importance of working with local communities and stakeholders on developing plans which work for them and add real social value to their communities.

"Therefore, I believe it is absolutely vital that as many local people as possible use this consultation as an opportunity to have their say about these proposals."

An artist's impression of apartments on the development - Credit: Bluepencil Designs

Sarah Adams, leader of the Labour group at Suffolk County Council, said: “The need for new, good quality housing for people in Suffolk cannot be understated, but the decision to build these two estates on productive farmland instead of developing brownfield sites or low-grade land is wrong.

“The county farmland that the Tories are looking to sell off is a valuable asset which we should be preserving - only 18-months ago the Conservatives promised to do just that and protect Suffolk’s county farms for the next decade at least.

"They are now reneging on that promise.”

The plans can be viewed in full online at www.westofmildenhall.co.uk. The consultation runs until 5pm on February 15, 2021.