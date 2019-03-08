Matt Hancock backs Boris Johnson in Tory leadership race
PUBLISHED: 22:42 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:42 16 June 2019
Regional MP Matt Hancock has revealed he is backing Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race.
Mr Hancock, health secretary and West Suffolk MP, tweeted on Sunday evening: "It's time to unite. I'm backing Boris to be the next PM on a pro-enterprise One Nation ticket."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Hancock announced he was pulling out of the leadership race on Friday after securing 20 votes in the first ballot of Conservative MPs, which left him in sixth place.
MORE: Matt Hancock withdraws from Tory leadership race
Writing in The Times, Mr Hancock said: "When I withdrew from the race, I said that while I put myself forward as the candidate of the future, it's clear from the results from last week — and talking to members around the country — that the party wants a leader for the unique circumstances of now.
"It's clear the party wants a Brexiteer. While for me the future is about so much more than the details of Brexit, I am firm in my belief that the best way through is to deliver Brexit with a deal.
"I believe that Boris has the unique personality to bring the party together behind a Brexit deal."