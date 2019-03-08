Matt Hancock backs Boris Johnson in Tory leadership race

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is backing Boris Johnson for party leader Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Regional MP Matt Hancock has revealed he is backing Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boris Johnson launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. He is being backed by health secretary Matt Hancock Picture: PA Boris Johnson launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. He is being backed by health secretary Matt Hancock Picture: PA

Mr Hancock, health secretary and West Suffolk MP, tweeted on Sunday evening: "It's time to unite. I'm backing Boris to be the next PM on a pro-enterprise One Nation ticket."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hancock announced he was pulling out of the leadership race on Friday after securing 20 votes in the first ballot of Conservative MPs, which left him in sixth place.

MORE: Matt Hancock withdraws from Tory leadership race

Writing in The Times, Mr Hancock said: "When I withdrew from the race, I said that while I put myself forward as the candidate of the future, it's clear from the results from last week — and talking to members around the country — that the party wants a leader for the unique circumstances of now.

"It's clear the party wants a Brexiteer. While for me the future is about so much more than the details of Brexit, I am firm in my belief that the best way through is to deliver Brexit with a deal.

"I believe that Boris has the unique personality to bring the party together behind a Brexit deal."