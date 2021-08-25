News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:04 PM August 25, 2021   
The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows will be visible in Suffolk on Thursday, August 26 - Credit: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows are set to soar over Suffolk tomorrow before wowing spectators at a Clacton air show – but where and when can you see them?

The RAF display team will leave their temporary base at Norwich Airport shortly after 3pm, heading south towards Framlingham before turning west over the edge of Ipswich and back eastwards on their final approach to the Essex seaside town.

They are due to fly over Dennington in Suffolk at 3.09pm and from there should be visible in Bramford, Claydon and Whitton before reaching Stratford village at 3.12pm.

From there, they will fly over Great Brentley at 3.14pm, before arriving for their display at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show on the seafront at 3.15pm.

Spectators there will be gifted a 30-minute display by the aerobatics team – with much of eastern Suffolk set to see a glimpse of them on their return to base.

They are due to fly over Felixstowe around 4.50pm before heading over Tunstall and Saxmundham.

You may also want to watch:

People in Blythburgh will also be able to see them at 4.53pm, before crossing the county line near Bungay on their return to Norwich.

Timings and flight plans are subject to change at short notice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning as A&E sees record number of patients
  2. 2 Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit
  3. 3 Three positions Town could still look to strengthen before the transfer window closes
  1. 4 'Generous' grandfather who made 'significant contribution' to Suffolk dies
  2. 5 Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic
  3. 6 Reckless rail trespassers 'oblivious' to 25,000-volt wires
  4. 7 Scene cleared after three vehicles crash on A14
  5. 8 7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: The Blues are so close to that perfect footballing storm
  7. 10 Oktoberfest coming to Suffolk pub next weekend
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Steeple Bumpstead Surgery near Haverhill could be closed by Unity Healthcare

Essex Live

Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at The All Englan

Theatre

Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon