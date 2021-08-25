When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
- Credit: LEE MARKWELL
The Red Arrows are set to soar over Suffolk tomorrow before wowing spectators at a Clacton air show – but where and when can you see them?
The RAF display team will leave their temporary base at Norwich Airport shortly after 3pm, heading south towards Framlingham before turning west over the edge of Ipswich and back eastwards on their final approach to the Essex seaside town.
They are due to fly over Dennington in Suffolk at 3.09pm and from there should be visible in Bramford, Claydon and Whitton before reaching Stratford village at 3.12pm.
From there, they will fly over Great Brentley at 3.14pm, before arriving for their display at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show on the seafront at 3.15pm.
Spectators there will be gifted a 30-minute display by the aerobatics team – with much of eastern Suffolk set to see a glimpse of them on their return to base.
They are due to fly over Felixstowe around 4.50pm before heading over Tunstall and Saxmundham.
People in Blythburgh will also be able to see them at 4.53pm, before crossing the county line near Bungay on their return to Norwich.
Timings and flight plans are subject to change at short notice.
