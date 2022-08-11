News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:38 AM August 11, 2022
Updated: 11:24 AM August 11, 2022
A woman in her 80s has died after an incident at Walton-on-the-Naze beach

A woman in her 80s has died following an incident at a beach.

Emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman at Walton-on-the-Naze at about 6.20pm on Thursday who had been pulled from the water.

Despite receiving medical attention from paramedics, the woman died.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious by Essex Police.

Police thanked members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts in responding to the incident.

