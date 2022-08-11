Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea

A woman in her 80s has died after an incident at Walton-on-the-Naze beach - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s has died following an incident at a beach.

Emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman at Walton-on-the-Naze at about 6.20pm on Thursday who had been pulled from the water.

Despite receiving medical attention from paramedics, the woman died.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious by Essex Police.

Police thanked members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts in responding to the incident.